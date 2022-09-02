U.S. Attorney nominee Gee comes from the Department of Justice. U.S. Marshal nominee Purnell is with MS Highway Patrol, Bell is from a private security service.

On Friday, the White House announced President Joe Biden’s nomination of one new nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi and two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals in Mississippi.

“These are officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as top federal law enforcement officials,” the White House said in a release. “These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.”

Here are the names of the three nominees announced by President Biden:

Todd Gee: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi

Todd Gee has served as Deputy Chief of the Public Integrity Section of the United States Department of Justice since 2018.

Gee previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Columbia from 2007 to 2015. He was previously Chief Counsel from 2006 to 2007 and Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor from 2005 to 2006 for the Committee on Homeland Security in the United States House of Representatives.

Gee served as a law clerk for United States Magistrate Judge Janice M. Stewart in the District of Oregon from 2003 to 2005. He received his J.D. from Tulane Law School in 2003 and his B.A. from the George Washington University in 1999.

Gee was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Michael Purnell: Nominee for United States Marshal for the Northern District of Mississippi

Michael Purnell has served as Lieutenant and Executive Officer of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol since 2020. Purnell has held various other roles with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, including as Master Sergeant and Supervisor for the Motor Carrier Safety Division from 2019 to 2020; State Trooper from 2008 to 2019; Master Sergeant in the Enforcement Division from 2004 to 2008; Investigator and Master Sergeant from 2000 to 2004; and Trooper from 1996 to 2000.

From 1993 to 1995, Purnell was a Correctional Officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He received his B.A. from Jackson State University in 1993.

Dale Bell: Candidate for United States Marshal for the Southern District of Mississippi

Dale Bell is a professional protection officer for a private security service in Hernando, Mississippi.

Bell previously held several roles in the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, including as Major and Commander of the Special Response Team from 2012 to 2021; Lieutenant and Central Region Supervisor from 2009 to 2012; and as a Master Sergeant from 1998 to 2009.

Bell began his law enforcement career as a Corrections Deputy for the Hinds County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Department from 1995 to 1998.