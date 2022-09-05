Mississippians all across this great state put in long hours as they seek to provide and make a life for their families.

Whether you are building the ships that protect America’s freedom on the Coast, hauling timber in the Pine Belt, growing crops that feed the world in the Delta, or teaching a class full of young minds in the Golden Triangle, every Mississippi worker is vitally important to our state and nation and every job serves a purpose in our economy.

Thank you for your hard work, Mississippi! You are what makes this state great.