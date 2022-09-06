On September 15 the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will host the Women in Country Music: Songs and Conversation.

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums and is free and open to the public. It is hosted by MDAH in collaboration with US Country 96.

“Country music is about stories,” said Traci Lee, program director of US Country 96. “I’m so excited that we’re part of an event that gives the women in our industry an opportunity to tell the stories that make them who they are and shape our format.”

The event is inspired by The World of Marty Stuart special exhibit. It celebrates country music while spotlighting female performers, creating a conversation about identity, musical influences and the next steps in the future of country music.

The event will feature a panel discussion moderated by Traci Lee and acoustic performances from country performers Hannah Everhart—an up-and-coming country music artist inspired by souls and blues music and nicknamed “The Country Katy Perry” on American Idol—the sibling trio Track45—Jenna, Ben, and KK Johnson—who have songwriting credits from Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Dierks Bentley, Weezer, Lee Brice, HARDY, and Lauren Alaina.

The Two Mississippi Museums are located at 222 North Street in downtown Jackson. For more information, call 601-576-6850 or email [email protected].