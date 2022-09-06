Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on August 24th on behalf of the unanimous Court.

Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed four new members to the Bar Complaint Tribunal as well as reappointed five members. Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on August 24th on behalf of the unanimous Supreme Court.

The Complaint Tribunal is comprised of 27 members, 9 of which are judges and 18 are lawyers. The members are selected by the nine members of the Supreme Court from the three Supreme Court districts.

Members of the Tribunal hear and decide disciplinary matters arising from complaints against attorneys. Discipline may range from private reprimand to disbarment. Decisions from the Tribunal may be appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court and actions by the Tribunal are final if they are not appealed.

The new three-year terms on the Tribunal began on September 1 and will conclude on August 31, 2025.

New appointees include Chancellor Jennifer Schloegel of Gulfport and attorneys Amy K. Taylor of Philadelphia, Jason D. Herring of Tupelo and Rachel Pierce Waide of Tupelo.

Tribunal members who were reappointed include:

Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels of Jackson

Desoto County Court Judge H. Craig Treadway of Hernando

Mack A. Reeves of Jackson

Renee M. Porter of Columbia

State Rep. Henry B. “Hank” Zuber III of Ocean Springs

Judge McDaniels, Reeves, Porter and Zuber have served on the Tribunal since August 2019. Judge Treadway was appointed to the Tribunal in July 2020.