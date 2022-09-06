Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell was interviewed on the Roland Martin digital daily show called Unfiltered. Grizzell stated that just fixing water plant would cost $1 billion and that fixing the entire Jackson water infrastructure, but that fixing both water plants could cost almost $2 billion.

Martin did push back on Grizzell’s math asking if the $1 billion price tag was the whole system or just the water plant. Grizzell emphatically replied, “at least a billion and that’s for the plant, but actually to overhaul completely it may be closer to $2 billion.”

Martin replied, “For one plant?” Grizzell then pointed out that Jackson had two water plants in the city.

Last week, Y’all Politics reported that the O.B. Curtis water plant only cost $21.7 million to build in 1989.