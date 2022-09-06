Governor Reeves implored the city of Jackson to put forward a plan to permanently fix the problem at the municipal level.

On Monday – Labor Day – Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced that water pressure has been restored in the city of Jackson.

The state got involved in the municipal water crisis just over a week ago.

“One week ago today, I stood at this podium, and I told you that the state was going to take historic and unprecedented steps to intervene in Jackson’s water system because it had reached a crisis level,” Reeves said, adding, “Today, some seven days later, I’m very happy to report that we have returned water pressure to the city. The tanks are full or filling. There are currently zero water tanks at low levels.”

The state found issues with both the quantity and quality of the water upon arriving on site at the city’s water treatment facilities.

The Governor said the state is resuming investigative testing, meaning once the Health Department finalizes its testing, potable water will have been restored to the city.

However, Governor Reeves says the problem is not totally solved.

“A week of repairs does not eliminate each and every risk. There may be more bad days,” Reeves said.

Governor Reeves said there are problems in Jackson that cannot be fixed in a week, but the state will ensure the city has an adequate water supply and will not abandon the people of Jackson. He said the city has not properly maintained the water plant and the city has not put forward a real plan to solve the problem.

“I hope this week demonstrates the clear need for [a plan],” Reeves said, imploring the city to step up. “The solutions to this problem are not radical; they’re common sense. Prioritize basic services: water, sewer, trash. Hire the necessary people. Let them do their jobs. Don’t make excuses. Just go forth and deliver water.”