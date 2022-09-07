The MSGOP stalwart’s knowledge of the inner workings of Mississippi GOP campaigns, politics is unparalleled. Ritchie steps in as Chairman.

The Hinds County Republican Party (HCRP) announced today that Pete Perry has retired as its Chairman.

Perry announced his intention to retire at the July meeting of the HCRP Executive Committee. He served as Chairman of the HCRP since 2004, making him one of the longest tenured Republican county chairmen in Mississippi. Perry also previously served as Chairman of the Neshoba County Republican Party.

“It has been a privilege to serve this party and to reach so many of our goals,” Perry said. “I am thankful for the hundreds of volunteers, election workers, and candidates I have gotten to work with over the years. Now it’s time to pass the baton to the next generation of leadership.”

Perry has been a stalwart figure in Republican Party politics and campaigns for many years. His knowledge and experience in the inner workings of the state GOP are unparalleled.

Jackson attorney Spencer Ritchie was elected by the HCRP Executive Committee to replace Perry. Ritchie’s chairmanship becomes effective immediately. Ritchie previously served as Executive Director of the Mississippi Republican Party before returning to practicing law.

“Pete Perry is among the all-time deans of Republican Party county chairmen in Mississippi,” Ritchie said. “He is also a long-time leader in our state party. I speak with enormous gratitude on behalf of many in thanking Pete for his tireless service and relentless dedication to our party.”