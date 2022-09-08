The U.S. Senate reconvened September 6th after nearly a month for their State Work Period.

For the last month, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) traveled across Mississippi to meet with constituents while Congress was out of session.

Senator Hyde-Smith told Y’all Politics that she expects all sorts of challenging work in the weeks leading up to the Fall elections.

“Much of it related to bad policies intended to help the administration and Democrats,” Hyde-Smith said. “The problem is that these policies not only run counter to Mississippi values, they are bad for the country, our economy, and our nation’s standing in the world. I intend to stay focused on what’s important to Mississippi and fight the truly bad legislation and policies being pushed by Democrats.”

Hyde-Smith said that some of her Fall priorities are continuing the fight for the Yazoo Pumps, helping get Jackson’s water crisis under control, securing the southern border and fighting violent crime.

More of Hyde-Smith’s Fall priorities include:

Fighting inflation by restoring American energy independence and tackling further reckless and out-of-control spending sprees from Biden and the Democrats

Reigning in a Woke Bureaucracy and eliminate burdensome regulations, making job creation easier

Opposing the impending Obama-Biden Iran nuclear deal

Strengthening our military and supporting Mississippi’s important contributions to our national defense.

Protecting Second Amendment Rights for law-abiding Americans

Promoting Pro-Life policies/stopping on-demand abortions

Republicans taking back the Senate and House

Senator Wicker said that for the past month, he has met with a wide range of small business owners, employees, parents, civic groups, and local leaders, some of whom are managing new infrastructure projects.

“I am encouraged by the great deal of progress happening across our state,” Wicker continued. “However, the Jackson water crisis and our slowing economy have posed significant challenges.”

Wicker said that throughout his August travels, he met with builders and manufacturers who are unleashing new growth across Mississippi, transportation officials coordinating the construction of new highways and bridges, and Mississippi shipbuilders and parts manufacturers who are supplying our Navy with world-class equipment.

“I also visited chemical and asphalt plants, met with furniture makers, and helped mark the beginning of construction on a federal courthouse in Greenville,” Wicker added. “Additionally, I celebrated the opening of a new Adranos rocket facility in McHenry, which will build high-end rockets to help us beat China in the next space race. These and other examples of development bring the promise of jobs and prosperity to Mississippi, and I will continue to support them through legislation in Congress.”

Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator stated that as a direct result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law he helped negotiate, Mississippi will be able to draw upon at least $429 million over the next five years to address water and wastewater problems.

Wicker said that it is also clear that the flooding that coincided with the water crisis needs to be addressed.

“As the historic rain was falling, I hosted a group of federal officials in Jackson to discuss a long-delayed plan for flood control along the Pearl River developed by state and local leaders,” Wicker said. “I will continue calling on the Biden Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to approve this proposal and let us get to work.”

Senator Wicker went on to say that Mississippians are struggling under a slowing economy, a near 40-year high inflation continues to drive up prices, and job creators still cannot find enough workers.

“Many are also rightly disturbed by the President’s decision to pay off hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt with our taxes – a move that is unfair and will make inflation worse,” Wicker said. “On top of all this, the President’s new tax hikes are forcing many job creators to rethink their plans for expansion, dimming the prospects for a recovery. With Congress now returning to session, I will continue to bring these concerns to the table as we seek solutions to our nation’s challenges.”