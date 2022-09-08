Her son, Charles, will be the country’s new King. Mississippi leaders react to the news.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died on Thursday, peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

The Royal Family shared the news with the world soon after lunch, adding that the new King, Elizabeth’s son Charles, and his wife, Camilla, to be known as the Queen Consort, will return to London on Friday to begin the transition.

The world has not witnessed the pageantry of a United Kingdom monarch’s funeral and then the coronation of their successor in over 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth served as the country’s monarch from February 1952 through today. She succeeded her father, George VI. Her Husband, Prince Phillip, died last year at the age of 99.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Charles, 73 years old and the new King, issued the following statement shared on social media:

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Mississippi political leaders took to social media following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Here are some of those comments:

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She represented stability and unity throughout her 70-year reign, and will be mourned all across the globe. May the Queen rest in peace.https://t.co/mJB35RhwZh — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) September 8, 2022

Congressman Michael Guest

I join my fellow Americans in extending our heartfelt condolences to our friends in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for their loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a symbol of hope to her country and many throughout the world during her reign. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) September 8, 2022

PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley

Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth. For seventy years, she was a figure of stability through many dark times in our world. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 — Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) September 8, 2022

State Senator Chris McDaniel