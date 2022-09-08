Her son, Charles, will be the country’s new King. Mississippi leaders react to the news.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died on Thursday, peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

The Royal Family shared the news with the world soon after lunch, adding that the new King, Elizabeth’s son Charles, and his wife, Camilla, to be known as the Queen Consort, will return to London on Friday to begin the transition.

The world has not witnessed the pageantry of a United Kingdom monarch’s funeral and then the coronation of their successor in over 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth served as the country’s monarch from February 1952 through today.  She succeeded her father, George VI.  Her Husband, Prince Phillip, died last year at the age of 99.

Charles, 73 years old and the new King, issued the following statement shared on social media:

Mississippi political leaders took to social media following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death.  Here are some of those comments:

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Congressman Michael Guest

 

PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley

State Senator Chris McDaniel

