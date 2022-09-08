Miss. Senator suggests capital city emergency warrants as much attention as other disasters, Monkeypox.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) asked the Biden Administration to submit a new funding request to Congress to help resolve the water crisis in Jackson. The Mississippi Senator argued that the Mississippi capital city’s emergency needs to be on par with other disaster situations around the country.

Jackson’s water crisis is nothing short of a full-blown emergency, & it’s deeply concerning that the city’s water & wastewater infrastructure needs didn't make it in the administration’s $47.1 BILLION emergency request. I asked the @WhiteHouse to rectify that. Read the letter: — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) September 8, 2022

“I am writing regarding the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) supplemental funding request submitted on September 2, 2022, which calls on Congress to appropriate an additional $47.1 billion for needs deemed critical by the Administration,” Senator Hyde-Smith said in the letter.

The Mississippi Senator said that she is deeply concerned that the Administration’s emergency funding request fails to address the serious and ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

“The City of Jackson serves as the State capital and is the most populous city in Mississippi,” Hyde-Smith wrote. “On August 29, 2022, floodwaters from the Pearl River overwhelmed the city’s primary water treatment plant, resulting in system-wide failure. Approximately 150,000 residents were left without a steady flow of safe drinking water, adequate water pressure to flush toilets, or to fight fires. President Biden issued an Emergency Declaration on August 30, 2022, allowing federal agencies to take temporary measures to begin restoring water to residents, schools, public services, and businesses. In fact, the city remains under a boil water notice implemented more than a month ago.”

Hyde-Smith said that support for Ukraine, COVID-19, Monkeypox, or natural disasters in other states should not take priority over the needs of Jackson residents to have access to clean water.

“As I continue working with my Senate colleagues on this important issue, I respectfully request that you consider submitting an addendum to the supplemental funding request that your agency submitted to Congress on September 2, 2022,” Hyde-Smith added.

In addition to helping Jackson’s water crisis under control, Senator Hyde-Smith said that some of her Fall priorities are continuing the fight for the Yazoo Pumps and securing the southern border and fighting violent crime.

READ MORE: MISSISSIPPI U.S. SENATORS RETURN TO D.C. WITH FOCUS ON INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS, ECONOMY, AND MORE

More of Hyde-Smith’s Fall priorities include: