The awards went to people and groups that impact workforce development in Mississippi.

On Thursday, the Office of Workforce Development (AccelerateMS) recognized three individuals and groups for their contributions to the state’s workforce efforts.

Those who received awards include: New Albany School District’s IMPACTO Program, the southwest Mississippi Community College Workforce Training’s Diesel Preventative Maintenance Program and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Dr. Mary Graham.

The awards were crafted by students at the Meridian Community College Precision Machining Engineering Technology Program.

Governor Tate Reeves presented the awards at the MS Horizons Innovation and Strategy Symposium. The event drew a crowd of almost 500 from citizens to Representatives in state government, educators, as well as business and industry leaders. The event featured keynote session and educational forums related to aligning Mississippi’s policies and practices to strengthen the current and future workforce.

The Workforce Program of the Year award was given to New Albany School District’s IMPACTO Program.

The Instant Impact Award went to Southwest Mississippi Community College Workforce Training’s Diesel Preventative Maintenance Program.

The Workforce Champion of the Year was given to Dr. Mary Graham, President of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“Investing in Mississippi’s current and future workforce has never been more important,” said AccelerateMS Executive Director Ryan Miller. “These awards represent the kind of innovation, commitment, and partnerships that are necessary to continue the work of building and strengthening Mississippi’s workforce.”