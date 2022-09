The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 67.

The class is scheduled to begin in late January 2023, and will last approximately 18 weeks with training conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl, Mississippi.

“Mississippians want to feel safe as they travel across the state, and we are dedicated to maintaining a safe Mississippi,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “Class 67 will afford us the opportunity to add to the ranks of not only the Highway Patrol, but to supplement the ranks of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as well. We encourage men and women that are seeking a fulfilling career of service to apply and join the largest law enforcement agency in Mississippi.”

Qualifications for those who are interested in applying include:

1. Must be 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED

2. Must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Mississippi at the time of appointment

3. Must have a valid driver’s license

Job fairs will take place at the local Troop Sub-Stations on September 24 at 9:00 a.m. and run until 3:00 p.m. This will be a time to discuss opportunities and answer questions about employment with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

You can find applications for Cadet Class 67 at the Troop Sub-Stations across the state as well as the MHP headquarters in Jackson (1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson).

Download a digital form HERE.

For anyone who would like more information, email [email protected]

“Joining the Mississippi Highway Patrol is an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking to advance their career in law enforcement,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome this next class of state troopers.”