Event tickets will admit you to all four LMD museums on Saturday, September 17.

On the first day of the festival, the CSpire C3 Jr. Coding Challenge will take place. The event is invitation only that includes elementary age students from schools and organizations across the state. These students will be challenged to use their technical abilities and critical thinking skills to navigate through obstacles.

Science After 6 will also take place on Thursday, September 15.

“The community is invited to help kick off the 7th Annual MSF at one of Jackson’s newest and most eco-friendly gathering spots, the Ecoshed, for Science After 6,” MSF said in a release. “Tickets are $15 each and include bits, bytes, and one beverage. This event is sponsored by C Spire and Southern Farm Bureau.”

In partnership with MSF, the four LMD museums are inviting students to attend a special STEM-themed Field Trip Friday on September 16th. MSF said that the museums will host a day dedicated to promoting STEM subjects and increasing science literacy for field trip guests.

For this year’s MS Science Fest, Major League Baseball (MLB) executive, architect, and urban planner Janet Marie Smith will be speaking to JPS students during MSF’s Field Trip Friday and at the MS Sports Hall of Fame Saturday Morning and the Mississippi Children’s Museum Saturday afternoon.

On September 17th, all four LMD museums will host a day dedicated to promoting STEM subjects and increasing science literacy.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian is also celebrating STEAM in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival. Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore STEAM concepts and uncover possible careers for children in Mississippi.