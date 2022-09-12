Governor Reeves has called on the SBA to request disaster loans for businesses in Hinds county.

Governor Tate Reeves today requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This declaration request is for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only.

“Jackson businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the ongoing water crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “They have shown their resilience and their commitment to this city throughout the years, and my administration will continue to do everything it can to support them during this difficult time.”

Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River flooding in late August 2022. Restaurants, bars, lounges, and coffee shops were severely hampered because of their inability to safely serve, cook, clean, and sanitize.

As a substitute for running water, these businesses were forced to purchase more bottled water, canned drinks, paper goods, and bagged ice for their customers. Daycare centers were forced to limit or eliminate services because they could not easily keep their facilities clean. With little to no running water throughout the city, businesses could not serve, clean, cool, or sanitize, forcing them to either suffer losses or temporarily shut down.

Read the request below:

SBA Request Letter Flooding 9-12-22 by yallpolitics on Scribd