A conference coming to Jackson will help small businesses partner with federal contractors for more work opportunities.

The In partnership with the Mississippi Development Authority, the Mississippi Procurement Technical Assistance Program is holding a free conference for the National Procurement Technical Assistance Center Day on September 21 in Jackson at The Westin, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

“Helping Mississippi’s small businesses connect and gain work with federal contractors is a win for everyone. This event will highlight the great work being done through our Procurement Technical Assistance Program and the many small businesses and contractors that have benefited from its services,” said Mississippi Development Authority Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

The event is geared toward partnering small businesses with federal contractors and how to navigate those relationships. Federal partners can often come with complex regulations that are associated with government contracts. The PTAC’s expert advisers will discuss the challenges many of their clients faced throughout the pandemic and the successful techniques they are using to move forward.

The event will feature: Joan Branson, Manager/SBLO, Socio-Economic Business Program, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Danny Scanlon, General Service Administration, Kevin Crown, Director, Business Operations and Small Business Specialist at Columbus Air Force Base; and Angela Busby-Blackburn, Construction Flight Chief at Columbus Air Force Base.

“PTAC Day is a national campaign celebrating the contracting success of tens of thousands of small businesses who have benefited from training and technical assistance delivered by their local PTACs. In 2021, Mississippi businesses received over $1.1 billion in government contracts,” said MDA Director of Minority and Small Business Carol Harris.

For more information, visit www.mscpc.com. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3eAINwV.