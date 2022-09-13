The core of Thompson’s district is one of the most heavily audited areas in the United States, according to a 2019 Propublica piece.

The head of the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Retting, will visit the Mississippi Delta this week as a guest of Congressman Bennie Thompson, according to a report in the Yazoo Herald.

The core of Thompson’s district is one of the most heavily audited areas in the United States according to a 2019 Propublica piece. It’s estimated that the IRS audits 11,000 returns annually in the Mississippi Delta. To put that in some context, in the most recent primary election, Congressman Thompson received 49,126 votes of the total 64,928 votes cast across both Democrat and Republican primaries.

Retting and Thompson will be at the Mississippi IRS office in Clarksdale on Thursday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m.

The IRS just received $80 billion in new moneys in the “Inflation Reduction Act”. It’s estimated that there will be 87,000 new IRS agents hired in the next few years.

Thompson was quoted as saying, “This expansion of the IRS office in Clarksdale will fill a need to have more IRS representatives in Mississippi.”