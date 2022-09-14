Incumbent State Rep. Bomgar has said he wouldn’t be seeking re-election in 2023.

State Representative Joel Bomgar, a Republican, announced in April that he would not be seeking re-election to the Mississippi House to represent House District 58 as he has done since 2016. In a Facebook post, Bomgar said he was making the announcement early on to give any candidate who wanted to run time to make that decision.

Madison businessman Bob Anderson has thrown his hat in the ring seeking to represent House District 58, which covers parts of Madison, Ridgeland, and Gluckstadt.

“I want to use my thirty-plus years of experience in engineering and business to boost economic growth in Madison County,” Anderson said while expressing his deep devotion to the district and making a promise “to help protect all of the things we love here—great schools, a strong police force and safe neighborhoods.”

Anderson, a Republican, promised to tackle key priorities once in office, such as responsible spending and the protection of individual rights, safe communities and strong schools, the right to bear arms, and the right to life for the unborn. He also said he will jumpstart a process which will grow and attract jobs from the nation’s top technology and design firms.

According to his campaign website, Anderson earned his MBA from Millsaps College and a BS in aerospace engineering from Mississippi State University. He served on Governor Tate Reeves’ COVID Task Force for Small Business and is a former member of the Madison County Republican Executive Committee. He is a founding partner in a hotel development group and is a licensed commercial pilot, a contributing writer for The Federalist, and a former U.S. Air Force Reservist. Anderson has lived in Madison County for more than 25 years.

Qualifying for the 2023 state and legislative elections opens in January.