The Republican Jackson County Sheriff faces a Democrat and Libertarian in the November Midterm Election.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is the Republican nominee in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. He joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to talk about his Primary win and how he is working to engage voters ahead of the November General Election.

Ezell offered his thoughts on the state of the U.S. economy, inflation, and the continued flow of illegal immigrants coming across the Southern border.

Following the Primary Runoff win where he defeated incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo, Ezell went to D.C. to meet with House Republican leaders. He said those meetings were productive and he is confident that he will be able to represent South Mississippi well when elected.

Ezell faces Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Johnson in the November Midterm.

Watch the full interview with Ezell below.