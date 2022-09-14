The Best Colleges rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.

The University of Mississippi remains one of the top public universities in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

Ole Miss announced that the university was listed at No. 72 among public universities in the U.S. News “Best Colleges” for 2022-23 report, which was released Monday of this week.

This makes Ole Miss the highest-ranking university in Mississippi. It has been in the top 100 for 12 consecutive years.

“At the University of Mississippi, we offer an outstanding atmosphere of academic excellence, achievement and access combined with a nationally recognized student experience,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in a statement. “The USNWR national ranking reflects these aspects of our campus life as well as our focus on student success, our commitment to value and our climbing outcomes like retention and graduation rates. All the credit goes to our phenomenal students, faculty, staff and supporters for their roles in how we continue growing our reach and impact in Mississippi and across the country.”

The university also noted that it is widely known for offering one of the most competitive and affordable tuition rates in the country. This was confirmed as it is ranked No. 40 among public institutions in the U.S. News “Best Value Schools” report.

This makes Ole Miss the best value in the state.

The Best Value Schools report determines which colleges and universities offer the best value for students, factoring in academic quality and cost after accounting for total expenses and financial aid.

“As a state flagship institution, we place a major emphasis on affordability for our students,” Boyce said. “This is reflected in how we are the highest ranked university in the state in the Best Value category and in the top 10% of public universities nationally. We know this is a very important indicator for our students and their families, and we are proud to offer one of the most affordable tuition rates in the country.”

Ole Miss is also ranked highest in the state for its veterans’ support programs. In the “Best Colleges for Veterans” list, the university came in at No. 68 among public universities. The list recognizes schools that make pursuing a college education more affordable for veterans and active-duty service members.

In addition, the university’s undergraduate business program significantly improved its ranking by 22 spots this year. The program is ranked No. 52 in the nation among public universities.

The undergraduate accountancy program is ranked No. 28 among public institutions. This news comes as the Patterson School of Accountancy is planning an 110,000-square-foot building overlooking the Grove in the heart of campus.

“It is nice to see that people recognize the quality and value of the educational programs offered here at the University of Mississippi,” said Noel Wilkin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “This is a reflection of our deep commitment to student success and the hard work of our faculty and staff.

“The real beneficiaries, of course, are the students.”

In its 38th year, the Best Colleges rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality. U.S. News publishes the rankings each year to provide prospective students and their families with data and information on factors such as graduation rates, social mobility and graduate indebtedness.

The full rankings and methodology can be found on the U.S. News ranking website.

###

Release from the University of Mississippi.