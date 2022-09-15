The Democrat uses a Biblical scripture in an attempt to support his position that California is open for business for those looking to end their baby’s life.

Abortion is now illegal in Mississippi except in the case of a formal charge of rape or to preserve the life of the mother. That trigger law took effect days after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Mississippi in the Dobbs case that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Since then, Democrats, many of whom are strong advocates for abortions that would allow babies to be killed up to birth or even after, have sought to expand the practice on the federal level under the guise of women’s health care.

Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is actively advertising his state’s liberal abortion laws across the country, even running ads in places like Mississippi to push their openness of the practice.

Today, Newsom tweeted this to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves: