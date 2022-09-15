The Democrat uses a Biblical scripture in an attempt to support his position that California is open for business for those looking to end their baby’s life.
Abortion is now illegal in Mississippi except in the case of a formal charge of rape or to preserve the life of the mother. That trigger law took effect days after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Mississippi in the Dobbs case that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Since then, Democrats, many of whom are strong advocates for abortions that would allow babies to be killed up to birth or even after, have sought to expand the practice on the federal level under the guise of women’s health care.
Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is actively advertising his state’s liberal abortion laws across the country, even running ads in places like Mississippi to push their openness of the practice.
Today, Newsom tweeted this to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves:
“@tatereeves the people of Mississippi deserve to know they have access to the care you are refusing to provide. This will be launching in your state today.’
@tatereeves the people of Mississippi deserve to know they have access to the care you are refusing to provide. This will be launching in your state today. pic.twitter.com/8qg7psYT2j
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
The California Governor uses a Biblical reference – Mark 12:31 – to defend his position advocating for Mississippians to come to his state to get an abortion that ends the lives of babies. That verse of scripture reads: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment that these.”
Y’all Politics reached out to Mississippi Governor Reeves’ office for comment. Deputy Chief of Staff Cory Custer said most Mississippians will not be interested in what Newsom’s selling in the ads.
“It is very interesting to see Governor Newsom’s 2024 primary campaign extend to Mississippi, but we do suspect that most Mississippians will not be interested in what he is selling,” Custer said.
On the Twitter thread announcing the advertising campaign, Newsom says he launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states to “explain how women can access care – no matter where they live.”
“To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: [California] will defend your right to make decisions about your own health,” Newsom tweeted.
The other states the California abortion campaign are targeting are Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, South Carolina, and South Dakota.
The advertising is being paid for by Newsom’s campaign funds, according to the disclaimer.