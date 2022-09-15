Governor Reeves announced on Thursday that clean water had been restored to the city of Jackson.

On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that the weeks long boil water notice for Jackson is being lifted. He said in a press conference, that the Mississippi State Department of Health began taking samples of the water on Tuesday and after two clean samples, they have deemed the water safe for consumption to residents.

Reeves said, there were 11.7 million bottles of water sent to residents and businesses in Jackson during the crisis. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is providing resources for residents to find out where they can recycle those bottles. You can also visit www.replenysh.com to find an area near you.

While the boil water notice is being lifted, the MSDH continued to suggest precaution from drinking or cooking with tap water specifically for pregnant women or young children. They add that bottles for babies should only be filled with properly filtered water, never cook or drink hot water from the tap, and allow for the tap to run briefly before using or drinking.

.@msdh reminds you to: – Get rid of any ice that was made during the boil water notice.

– Let faucets run before consuming water.

– Check filters.

– Rewash food.

– Run your dishwasher a few times to make sure all the water in your home is clean. #jxnwatercrisis — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 15, 2022

Director Steven McCraney with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said they have begun looking at contracts for Project Coordinator to run the O.B. Curtis plant and ensure it gets back up to, and stays at maximum efficiency.

Right now MEMA and the MSDH are working in tandem to operate that plant, under the current emergency order that will expire in November. If necessary, Reeves could extend that order.

Just yesterday that facility produced 11 million gallons. Reeves said the goal is closer to 50 million daily and that contract will allow for someone to come in and make the repairs necessary.

“This is like flying a plane and changing the engine at the same time,” said McCraney. The current RFP is seeking a contractor who can have a long term vision for the operation of the plant.

Reeves said he does not know what the future of O.B. Curtis and water operations will look like and when or if the City of Jackson will take back over control. He said the goal is to find the best longterm solution so that the city is not in this situation ever again, and they are still determining what that is.

He added that if the water system was turned over to the state or someone else it would have to be done by legislative action.