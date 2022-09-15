“Our primary mission is securing the people of this country,” Guest said.

On Thursday, the House Committee on Homeland Security (CHS) held a CHS markup to consider legislation, including H.RES.1236, H.RES.1328, H.R. 3756, H.R. 8610, H.R. 8801.

During the CHS markup, the Committee considered H.R. 3756, the “Department of Homeland Security Climate Change Research Act, just days after a report found that the volume of illegal immigration under President Biden will cost the American taxpayers $20 billion a year.

“The study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which advocates for lower levels of immigration overall, calculates that the illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. since Jan. 2021 will add an extra $20.4 billion burden a year, in addition to the $140 billion existing illegal immigrants already cost,” Fox News reported.

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) criticized the focus on climate change legislation by Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security (CHS) during the CHS markup.

Guest said their primary mission is security the people of this country.

“We can’t ask this agency to continue to do things such as include the impact of climate change when we are failing right now in the primary mission of this agency,” Guest stated.

“We’re not talking about securing the border, we’re not talking about doing what we can to protect border communities, we’re not talking about the $20 billion that the immigrants who have come across over this Administration is costing the taxpayers of the government. Instead, we’re talking about a climate change bill,” Guest said.

Congressman Guest argued that they need to be focused on their primary mission.

“We can’t ask the Department [of Homeland Security] to deal with cybersecurity, to deal with disaster response, to deal with securing the border, and then at the same time put another unnecessary federal regulation on this agency. That, to me, is asinine,” Guest said.