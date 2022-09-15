Reeves requested the assistance for businesses who say massive declines in service due to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses affected by the Jackson Water Crisis. This will be available to businesses in Hinds County and the City of Jackson who have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River flooding in late August 2022.

“These low interest loans will go a long way to support our Jackson businesses and help them make it through the ongoing water crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m committed to ensuring that we both restore clean water to the city and relieve the burdens of this crisis for Jacksonians.”

With little to no running water throughout the city, businesses could not serve, clean, cool, or sanitize, forcing them to either suffer losses or temporarily shut down.

To apply for the assistance:

A business must be located in Hinds County and the following contiguous counties are eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Claiborne, Copiah, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, and Yazoo.

These loans help small businesses and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

The application filing deadline is June 14, 2023.

Businesses can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.