Legislation would create national framework for student athlete NIL compensation that protects students from exploitation, preserves amateurism in college sports.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) reintroduced the Collegiate Athlete Compensation Rights Act. The legislation would create a national framework for student athlete name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation that protects students from exploitation and preserves amateurism in college sports.

The Collegiate Athlete Compensation Rights Act would protect student athletes and their families from deceptive business practices or exploitation by unscrupulous actors, provide educational resources to student athletes regarding smart and safe ways to earn compensation for the use of their NIL, and create an Office of Sport at the Federal Trade Commission to provide the agency with the focus and expertise needed to combat unfair and deceptive practices related to NIL.

The legislation would also:

Enshrine in federal law the right of student athletes to earn compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness;

Establish a uniform, national framework for student athlete NIL compensation to ensure student athletes in every state are provided the same rights and opportunities;

Preserve the unique amateur nature of college sports by prohibiting institutions and boosters from using NIL to induce prospective student athletes or transfers to attend a specific institution;

Direct the Comptroller General of the United States to submit a report to Congress on the health, safety, and education needs of student athletes.

Senator Wicker said the student-athlete experience has become an essential part of American athleticism and competition.

“To protect the players, maintain a level playing field in college sports, and preserve as much as we can of the amateur nature of college sports, it is imperative that Congress establish a uniform set of standards governing the NIL marketplace,” Wicker continued.

The Mississippi Senator said that this renewed proposal will help protect college athletes’ right to enter into name, image, and likeness agreements, while also ensuring that these agreements are not pay-for-play schemes or incentives for college commitments or transfers.