“At the founding of our nation, then-General George Washington penned, “When the civil and military powers cooperate, and afford mutual aid to each other there can be little doubt of things going well.” Two centuries later, that still rings true,” the Senators wrote.

“Yet should this body fail in its top Constitutional responsibility of providing for a common defense, our armed services will be left directionless, lack stable funding, and be devoid of civilian Congressional oversight,” the Senators continued.

The group of lawmakers state that Chairman Reed and Ranking Member Inhofe saw to it that the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act remained bipartisan and the result safeguards the United States.

“Additionally, the bill invests in technology advancements and procurement through a $45 billion budget topline increase, provides service members with a 4.6 percent pay raise, and strengthens our forces in cybersecurity, space, the Indo-Pacific, personnel management, and many other areas,” the Senators said.