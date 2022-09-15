Mississippi Senators join letter citing risks of leaving the military “directionless” without an authorized bill.
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) joined a letter to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanding that the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) be brought to a vote without delay.
The letter is signed by 23 Senators and cites the risks of leaving the military “directionless” without an authorized bill, as well as the major investments the bill would make in personnel, technology, and deterrence of American adversaries.
“At the founding of our nation, then-General George Washington penned, “When the civil and military powers cooperate, and afford mutual aid to each other there can be little doubt of things going well.” Two centuries later, that still rings true,” the Senators wrote.
“Yet should this body fail in its top Constitutional responsibility of providing for a common defense, our armed services will be left directionless, lack stable funding, and be devoid of civilian Congressional oversight,” the Senators continued.
The group of lawmakers state that Chairman Reed and Ranking Member Inhofe saw to it that the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act remained bipartisan and the result safeguards the United States.
“Additionally, the bill invests in technology advancements and procurement through a $45 billion budget topline increase, provides service members with a 4.6 percent pay raise, and strengthens our forces in cybersecurity, space, the Indo-Pacific, personnel management, and many other areas,” the Senators said.
The Senators noted that members of the U.S. House of Representatives passed their NDAA on July 14th, by a vote of 329 – 101.
“For the bill to go to conference and make it to President Biden’s desk, our colleagues must have the opportunity to debate the Senate version with an open amendment process,” the letter concluded. “As such, we the undersigned respectfully request that you call the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 to the Senate floor before the conclusion of the September work period.”