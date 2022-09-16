The PSC unanimously approved the project. Southern District Commissioner Maxwell says it will be a big boost for the county.

Yesterday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously approved Atmos Energy’s application to expand natural gas service in George County. Atmos Energy presently serves Lucedale, the county seat of George County.

The application will allow Atmos Energy to expand its service area to include the community of Agricola. It is possible through the Infrastructure Expansion Initiative, a program created in partnership with the Public Service Commission, to expand natural gas service to rural areas.

“This is a project I’ve been working with Atmos on for a while now, and it will be a big boost to George County,” Dane Maxwell, Southern District Public Service Commissioner, said. “Residential customers and businesses in the area will now have the option for safe, affordable natural gas service. It’s very important to have diverse energy options to bring in new businesses that create jobs in this area.”

Construction for natural gas service will be completed in multiple phases over the next several years. Projects are anticipated to begin in October.

Atmos Energy plans to make natural gas available to the approximately 360 existing residential homes and 32 commercial entities in the proposed area.

“We are excited to move forward with our expansion plans in George County,” said Wendy Collins, Atmos Energy’s Vice President of Rates and Regulatory. “At Atmos Energy, we are proud to provide safe and reliable natural gas service while growing our service area. This planned expansion into Agricola will continue to make George County a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family in the years ahead.”

Atmos Energy and Commissioner Maxwell will host a townhall event in October to provide information for customers interested in natural gas service. Details on the event will be available soon.