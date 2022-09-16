The Company is creating 60 direct jobs representing a corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million.

The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs.

“New York Blower and KDS’ new facility in Neshoba County will bring not only good-paying jobs but also new opportunities to the area’s residents and local community. We welcome them to Mississippi and look forward to the bright economic future of these companies and our state,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and industrial air movement products. New York Blower and KDS selected Mississippi as the location of its new Southeast operations due to the numerous sawmills that have announced new locations or expansions in Mississippi recently. The new joint venture will be known as New York Blower/KDS.

“We look forward to our expansion into Mississippi and the opportunity to create quality jobs in Philadelphia. We are appreciative of the state of Mississippi and Neshoba County for their partnership in making this possible,” said Tim O’Hare, President and Chief Executive Officer, New York Blower.

The operations will be located in the former Richardson Molding facility in Philadelphia. The companies are presently renovating the facility’s interior and exterior and installing equipment.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. The New York Blower/KDS also has been certified for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“When established companies like New York Blower and KDS choose to locate in Mississippi, it demonstrates their confidence in our transportation systems, workforce and our quality of life. MDA is glad to support this project as it will help create a more vibrant community through its significant investment and creation of dozens of new jobs,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

The city of Philadelphia, Neshoba County and Tennessee Valley Authority also are providing assistance with the project.

“We welcome New York Blower to the city of Philadelphia. Thanks to Governor Tate Reeves and the staff of MDA, the hard work of David Vowell of our local Community Development Partnership and the support of city and county governments made this possible. Quality manufacturing will bring new opportunities to the citizens of Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia Mayor James Young.

“The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors appreciates New York Blower for locating its new manufacturing facility in our community, and we look forward to a continued partnership to promote their success and to expand the manufacturing jobs that are available to the citizens of Neshoba County and East Central Mississippi,” said Kevin Cumberland, President, Neshoba County Board of Supervisors.