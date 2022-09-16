Miss. Senators cosponsor resolution to overturn new Education Department rule.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) are original cosponsors of Congressional Review Act (CRA) legislation (S.J.Res.60), which would stop a U.S. Department of Education final rule that violates congressional intent for supporting charter schools.

S.J.Res.60 is based on the fact that the Secretary of Education exceeded his authority and violated congressional intent by making substantial changes to the bipartisan Charter School Program (CSP).

The new rule includes a broad range of federal mandates intended to restrict the growth of charter schools around the country.

Senator Wicker said educational freedom has helped millions of Americans build better and more prosperous lives.

“President Biden’s proposed rule targeting charter schools would restrict that freedom, and I am glad to join Senator Hyde-Smith in opposing its implementation,” Wicker added.

Senator Hyde-Smith said she hopes a majority of Senators agree that the administration exceeded its authority and overturn this harmful rule.

“The Biden administration’s wholehearted embrace of teacher unions shouldn’t result in rules that hogtie charter schools and the choices they offer parents and students. Unfortunately, that’s just what the Education Department’s new rule does,” Hyde-Smith continued.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) introduced S.J.Res.60, which is also cosponsored by Senators Richard Burr (R-NC), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), James Lankford (R-OK), Rick Scott (R-FL), Steve Daines (R-MT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Cornyn (R-TX), James Risch (R-ID), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Todd Young (R-IN), Rand Paul (R-KY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“Time and time again, this administration has bowed to big-labor unions and liberal extremists at the expense of children’s futures. Now they are outdoing themselves with rules that will undermine charter schools — tuition-free, top-notch public education options that serve primarily disadvantaged students,” Senator Scott said. “Support for these schools has never been a partisan issue. It’s time the administration put politics aside and joined parents in the fight for quality education.”