In recent weeks, the Biden Administration has used the COVID emergency to justify its student loan bailout, more.

President Joe Biden declares the “pandemic is over.”

The statement comes just weeks before the U.S. Midterm Elections on November 8th.

While touring the first Detroit Auto Show in three years, Biden made the declaration on COVID on CBS ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden said. “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape and so I think it’s changing, and I think this is a perfect example of it.

Even still, the Biden Administration is using the COVID emergency as justification for ending end Title 42 and announcing a massive student loan bailout.