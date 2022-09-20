“The pandemic is behind us — it’s time we move forward by ending the emergency declaration,” Guest said.

President Joe Biden declared that the “pandemic is over” in a CBS News 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden said. “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape and so I think it’s changing, and I think this is a perfect example of it.

On Sunday’s season premiere of @60Minutes, Pres. Biden discussed a wide range of topics, declaring that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, as well as addressing his plans for 2024. pic.twitter.com/rfDaehWFkO — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 19, 2022

Following the President’s announcement, Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest joined Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee and 15 other Republicans in a letter to Biden requesting the termination of the COVID-19 national emergency declaration.

“In a Sept. 18, 2022, episode of ’60 Minutes’ you stated that ‘the pandemic is over.’ We firmly agree with this statement and request you terminate the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 outbreak declared in Proclamation 9994,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers state that under the emergency declaration, the federal government is estimated to have spent upwards of $10 trillion, resulting in an economic crisis, record inflation, and contributing to our nearly $31 trillion national debt.

“While Americans continue to deal with the lasting effects of COVID-19, the powers provided to the federal government by Proclamation 9994 are unnecessary,” the letter continued.

Congressman Guest said that the President made it clear that the pandemic is over in his interview on ‘60 Minutes.’

“It appears that the only reason the President would continue this national emergency declaration is to wield it as a tool to push through his own agenda,” Guest continued. “The pandemic is behind us — it’s time we move forward by ending the emergency declaration.”