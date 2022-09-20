As the 4th District Congressman, the South Mississippi firefighter would seek to legalize cannabis, end qualified immunity, more. Watch the interview.

Libertarian candidate Alden Johnson joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to introduce himself to voters in South Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District and to talk about his platform as the November Midterms are just weeks away.

Johnson, a firefighter and EMT, said his dissatisfaction with his congressional representation led him to run.

His primary platform is centered around legalizing cannabis, ending civil asset forfeiture, ending qualified immunity in favor of personal liability insurance, and stopping congressional insider trading.

The Libertarian candidate would like to see a debate ahead of the November 8th Election between himself, Democrat Johnny DuPree and Republican Mike Ezell.

Watch the interview with Johnson below.