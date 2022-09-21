The company will create 41 jobs in Winona with a corporate investment of nearly $51.34 million.

ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is locating a state-of-the-art pallet blocks manufacturing plant in Winona. The project is a $51.34 million corporate investment and will create 41 jobs.

“Congratulations to ArbaBlox on this tremendous investment. ArbaBlox’s innovative business strategy will help to expand the market for Mississippi’s forest products and further strengthen our state’s economy. This is truly a win-win for both companies, the city of Winona, Montgomery County, and the entire state of Mississippi,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

ArbaBlox will use the sawmill residuals from the Biewer Lumber facility in Winona to produce its patented-design composite wood pallet blocks. The venture will establish the first pallet block facility for ArbaBlox. The company plans to establish additional facilities in the future.

“ArbaBlox is proud to announce its first composite pallet block manufacturing facility, to be located in Winona, Mississippi. We greatly appreciate all of the support from the community and MDA in helping make this exciting project a reality. We look forward to being a strong partner in the local community,” said Ed Milburn, ArbaBlox CEO.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements.

“Agriculture, forestry and wood products are top economic drivers for Mississippi, and companies are increasingly investing in our state and creating good jobs to capitalize upon the abundance of natural resources we offer. MDA is glad to support ArbaBlox as it opens its first pallet blocks manufacturing facility in our great state,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

The city of Winona and Montgomery County also are assisting with the project.

“Montgomery County proudly welcomes ArbaBlox to its growing business community. Like Biewer Lumber, ArbaBlox recognized the benefits of developing in Montgomery County, thanks to its abundant timber industry, business-friendly leadership and ideal location in the heart of Mississippi,” said Montgomery County Board of Supervisors President Ron Wood.

ArbaBlox’s Winona operations will build composite wood pallets for the food service and other industries.