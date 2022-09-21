The Mobile Enforcement Team deployment included over two dozen agencies and led to over 170 arrests.

The proposed deployment was first announced by Governor Tate Reeves in May or 2022.

“This operation means far more than just drugs and criminals off the streets. This means safer neighborhoods, safer roads, less threats to our kids and families, and an improved quality of life,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We’ve sought to undermine existing criminal enterprises and to bolster the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement leaders and that’s exactly what this deployment accomplished.”

The goal of the effort, which was led by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, was to directly target and counter violent crimes, deter narcotic distribution, get illegal firearms off the streets and keep communities safe.

Over two dozen agencies from local to federal level were involved in the deployment.

The MET deployment netted 170 arrests and resulted in 152 felony charges and 111 misdemeanors.

Two human traffickers were arrested. One trafficker was a United States citizen, while the other trafficker was an illegal alien. They were arrested attempting to smuggle a total of nine illegal aliens into the country.

These arrests were a result of two separate stops initiated by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Both traffickers are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi and the nine illegal aliens were transported to a detainment facility for processing.

The following was seized: