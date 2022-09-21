“This federal commitment in small communities builds upon Biden-Harris historic investments in infrastructure and jobs,” Simmons said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Errick Simmons (D) announced that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is bringing jobs to Greenville.

“Interested applicants can apply for these jobs that range from $36,000 to $94,000. Interested applicants can apply at USAJOBS.GOV,” the City of Greenville shared on its Facebook page.

Mayor Simmons thanked the Biden-Harris Administration, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D), the IRS Commissioner, and other federal partners for their continued investment in Greenville.

“This federal commitment in small communities builds upon Biden-Harris historic investments in infrastructure and jobs. A huge thanks to our local, regional, and state partners, South Delta Planning and Development District and Mississippi Department of Human Services,” Simmons continued.

This news comes after Congressman Thompson joined IRS Commissioner Charles Retting in a visit to Clarksdale last week where they announced an expansion of the IRS office there. Thompson has said it is part of the IRS’s commitment to their “Uplifting the Delta” initiative.”

IRS Commissioner Rettig said that a special focus for the IRS has been to increase services and employment in under-represented communities.

“This new effort in Mississippi is designed to help people in the community as well as taxpayers needing help related to collection issues,” Rettig said. “We are proud to be working closely with federal, state and local officials to launch this new site, and we appreciate their significant assistance raising awareness about this important effort.”

However, this is not welcome news to everyone. According to a 2019 ProPublica article, the Mississippi Delta is among the areas with the highest rates of citizens being audited in the nation, with neighboring Humphreys County leading the way.

The uncertainty of whether that focus is for valid reasons to protect taxpayers or to further the Democrats’ political spending agenda is why average Americans and Congressional Republicans remain skeptical of the massive increase in the agency following the recent federal legislation that funded 87,000 more IRS positions.

For Mississippians, the increase in IRS agents could mean even more scrutiny across the board no matter where you live or what level of income you enjoy.