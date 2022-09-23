The fair is headed to Jackson on October 6 and will take place at the state fairgrounds.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, along with state and local law enforcement officials, addressed security staff and safety measures for the upcoming 2022 Mississippi State Fair taking place October 6-16. Commissioner Gipson was joined by Jimmy Herzog, Chief of Security for the Mississippi State Fairgrounds; Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of Mississippi Highway Patrol; Chief Bo Luckey, Mississippi State Capitol Police; Chief Ricky Davis, State Fire Marshal’s Office; Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones; Chief James Davis, Jackson Police Department; along with other law enforcement agency representatives.

“I want to thank our local law enforcement agencies, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department, for their longtime partnership keeping the Fairgrounds safe, and this year, I appreciate our State Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for providing assistance during the State Fair. State Troopers will be on site, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Mounted Unit, for the first time, will deploy alongside the Hinds County Mounted Patrol. Also, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will have highly trained K-9 units on site. Multiple agencies including the State Capitol Police, Department of Homeland Security Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau will also be assisting with security and logistics,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Commissioner Gipson outlined the following safety measures that will be in effect at the 2022 Mississippi State Fair:

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one (1) of the seven (7) entry security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wanding.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

Exceptions and challenges to these policies will be satisfied at the discretion of Fair Management.

“Safety is a priority at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Our number one goal is to keep people safe as they enjoy a unique, family-friendly Mississippi State Fair experience,” said Commissioner Gipson.

The 2022 Mississippi State Fair will open at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, and run through Sunday, October 16. Gate admission will be $5.00 per person and parking will be $5.00 per car. Children aged 6 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. Enjoy free admission every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.

View https://youtu.be/opKblBhE8aE to watch the full press conference online. For more information about the Mississippi State Fair, visit www.msstatefair.com.