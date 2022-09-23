“I have the utmost confidence in their abilities and look forward to seeing all that they will accomplish in their roles,” Reeves said.

On Friday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference to announce three new appointments.

These include the Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Executive Director for the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District.

“Each of these individuals being appointed today have a long track record of distinguished public service,” Governor Reeves said. “I have the utmost confidence in their abilities and greatly look forward to seeing all that they will accomplish in their new roles.”

During the press conference, Governor Reeves announced the following three appointments:

Lynn Posey as the Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP).

as the Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Robert “Bob” Morris III as the District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District.

as the District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District. State Representative Jim Beckett as the Executive Director for the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff (MPUS).

Lynn Posey most recently served as Interim Executive Director of the Department and is a former Mississippi state senator and Mississippi Public Service Commissioner.

Representative Beckett is an Attorney and currently a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives for District 23. Due to Rep. Beckett’s appointment as the Executive Director of MPUS, a special election will be necessary to fill the unexpired term for House District 23.

Robert “Bob” Morris III most recently served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District. Morris holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi’s School of Law.

“It really is a privilege to be able to stand before you today and present these three fine gentlemen who are going to do a fantastic job serving in their roles,” Governor Reeves said.

“I want you to know, I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of our state because I see what’s happening here,” Reeves continued.

Governor Reeves thanked the three new appointees for their willingness to serve.