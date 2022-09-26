In order to vote in the November election, Mississippians must be registered to vote by October 10, 2022.

In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available through Mississippi county circuit clerk’s office for the November general and special election to be held on November 8, 2022.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office has made a Step-By-Step Absentee Guide to verify eligibility or contact their local circuit clerk.

“If eligible, ballots will be provided upon request by your circuit clerk,” the Secretary of State’s Office said. “For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are Saturday, October 29, 2022, and November 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.”

Important Election Dates: September 9th – Absentee ballot applications become available at your County Circuit Clerk’s Office. September 24th – Absentee ballots are available at County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

October 29th – County Circuit Clerk’s Office open until noon for in-person absentee voting.

November 5th – In-person absentee voting deadline and the County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open until noon for in-person absentee voting.

November 8th – General Election and Regular Special Election Day. Polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

November 8th – Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to be valid. November 15th – Mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before November 8, 2022, must be received by the County Circuit Clerk.

November 18th – Absentee voting begins for run-off.

November 19th – County Circuit Clerk’s Office open until noon for in-person absentee voting.

November 26th – Last date to vote Absentee in person at the Circuit Clerk’s Office open from 8 a.m. until noon.

November 29th – Runoff for general election and regular special elections to be held.

November 29th – Mailed Absentee Ballots must be postmarked by this date.

December 6th – Mailed Absentee Ballots must be received by Circuit Clerk.

Ahead of the upcoming election, you can view all congressional and state district races here.

For voter registration or elections questions, contact [email protected] or call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.