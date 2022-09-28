In response to the threat of a hurricane Mississippi National Guardsmen will head to Florida.

At the request of the state of Florida, Governor Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance as Hurricane Ian is making its way north through the state of Florida. Approximately 20 Soldiers and Airmen of the Mississippi National Guard are deploying for emergency response missions in Florida.

“Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian.”

Mississippi National Guard Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment based in Meridian, and Airmen of the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport, will deploy to assist the state of Florida by providing vital emergency relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Bravo Company 1-111th will utilize two CH-47 Chinook helicopters to provide airlift support of critical commodities across Florida. The 255th ACS will provide technical communication support to its state and local Emergency Services and military organizations within Florida.

Critical inter-agency coordination completed between the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), the Florida National Guard, the office of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), and the supporting Mississippi National Guard forces, all played a vital role leading up to the preparation and staging of deployed military support.

Deployment time and staging location of MSNG units forward is dependent upon acceptable weather conditions and the direction of the FDEM to respond to areas impacted by the storm.

The Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve with honor and integrity in diverse missions throughout our state and nation.