Thompson chairs Speaker Pelosi’s select House committee.

According to Mississippi’s 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will testify before Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select January 6th Committee.

Congressman Thompson is the chairman of Pelosi’s committee.

Ginni Thomas will sit for a deposition this week to be questioned by Pelosi’s appointees as the lawmakers probe allegations of Thomas being involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Thomas was to meet with the committee on Wednesday but it was pushed back due to Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall, according to the committee.

In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings. https://t.co/DgNchy845D — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 27, 2022

The majority Democrat committee is expected to inquire into what Thomas’ husband, the Supreme Court Justice, knew of her work.