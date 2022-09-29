Listen as the Colemans share insight into the international energy crisis and what Mississippi can do to prevent it from coming here.

Energy and electricity experts Jack and Elizabeth Coleman recently sat down with Bigger Pie Forum to discuss timely topics in the energy industry at the regulatory and policy making levels.

The Colemans dive into the energy and electricity crisis in the U.K. and Europe that is beginning to happen in parts of the U.S. They also discuss what Mississippi can do to prevent it from coming here to the Magnolia State.

Listen to the BPF episode with the Colemans below.

###

Submitted by Bigger Pie Forum – Promoting market-driven economic growth for a bigger and brighter Mississippi. Learn more about BPF here.