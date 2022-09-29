The report was titled Management of Offender Data and Records by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Legislative PEER Committee analyzed the Mississippi Department of Corrections and their efficiency regarding offender data and records that are kept.

Overall, the report found that MDOC maintains unreliable, inaccurate and incomplete data records for some offenders. They found that this inaccurate reporting could impact decisions that are made by internal and external stakeholders in the prison system’s management.

MDOC’s Division of Records is responsible for creating offender records upon entry to the prison system. The staff is then required to edit and update those records.

“It is critical that the offender records and data be complete, accurate, valid, confidential and available,” read the report.

The PEER report sought to answer several questions regarding MDOC. They looked at how the department maintains records and data, what are the standards for the management of information systems, whether or not they have begun internal controls to limit user access to Offendertrak, is the data reliable and accurate and if not, why.

Some of the Committee’s major findings and recommendations include: