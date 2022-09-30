In conjunction with the Governor’s proclamation, the U.S. Department of Energy also has designated October as National Energy Awareness Month.

Governor Tate Reeves declared October as Energy Awareness Month to raise public awareness of the critical role energy management and energy resources play in the everyday lives of Mississippians.

Governor Reeves said Mississippi is blessed with a wealth of natural resources that bolster our nation’s energy production.

“I’m for a robust, all-of-the-above energy policy that maximizes those resources. This will pave the way for expanding energy sector development and driving innovation, employment, and economic opportunity,” Reeves stated. “That’s why I’ve once again proclaimed October as Energy Awareness Month.”

Northern District Commissioner at the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) Brandon Presley said that he is pleased to see Governor Reeves acknowledge, as they have at the PSC, that both energy efficiency and growth of the renewable energy industry in Mississippi is importance to our state’s economic success.

“This proclamation, coupled with his previous statements related to Entergy’s quest to acquire more renewable energy, shows that there is a bipartisan way to both encourage energy savings, grow renewable energy investments in Mississippi, and create economic development,” Commissioner Presley added.

Just yesterday, Commissioner Presley announced a $200 million solar farm in Clay County. The PSC has approved over $1,400,000,000 in renewable energy expansion project investments statewide since 2020.

“During a time when energy diversity is critical to our state and to our nation, it is important to do all we can to raise awareness on the different energy resources that are out there,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “The Commission works to do all we reasonably can to ensure energy diversity and fair and low energy rates for Mississippi.”

Mississippi Development Authority’s (MDA) Deputy Director Laura Hipp said Energy Awareness Month is an opportunity to showcase the wealth of energy resources and opportunities found in Mississippi.

“The state’s future depends on how it develops and manages its energy resources,” Hipp continued.

MDA’s Energy and Natural Resources Division has designated this year’s theme “Empower Progress, Empower Energy.”

In conjunction with the Governor’s proclamation, the U.S. Department of Energy also has designated October as National Energy Awareness Month.