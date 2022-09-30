Seafood Marketing Act of 2022 would re-establish the National Seafood Council to promote the consumption of seafood.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) introduced the Seafood Marketing Act of 2022, which would re-establish the National Seafood Council as a vehicle to promote the consumption of seafood.

The National Seafood Council previously operated from 1986 to 1991. At the time, data showed it had an impact on national seafood consumption.

The bipartisan legislation would re-establish the council with federal support until 2027, at which point funding responsibility would transfer to seafood industry stakeholders.

Senator Wicker said America’s seafood industry provides our nation with some of the most nutritious, cost-effective, and delicious protein on the market.

“That is especially true in my home state of Mississippi where our producers are a cultural and economic treasure,” Wicker said. “This bipartisan effort would raise awareness about the positive health benefits of eating seafood and continue supporting a critical sector of the American economy.”

Senator Cardin added that Americans are looking for competitive options at the supermarket and seafood provides a range of tastes for healthy and delicious meals.

“Across the Chesapeake Bay and across the country, seafood is an integral component of our economy,” Cardin stated. “I’m proud to join Senator Wicker in this bipartisan effort to support this important industry.”

According to a release from Senator Wicker’s office, the Seafood Marketing Act of 2022 has won the support of several industry and state organizations, such as Catfish Farmers of America, Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association, and the Seafood Nutrition Partnership.