The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16, 2022.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and the Mississippi State Fairgrounds invite the public to experience new attractions at the 2022 Mississippi State Fair and reminds fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.”

The Mississippi State Fair takes place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Fairgoers can continue to expect the best of carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus.

“The Ag Expo featuring the Genuine MS® Store and the MSU Extension Service’s FARMtastic exhibit will be located inside of the Trade Mart,” MDAC said in a release. “Returning to the Equine Center during the first weekend of the State Fair is the X-Treme Bull Riding Fall Nationals taking place October 8 and the Tri State Rodeo taking place October 9. Tickets to the X-Treme Bull Riding Fall Nationals can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum Box Office.”

The Great American Wild West Show will take place daily at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., with additional performances at 2:00 p.m. during the weekend. This attraction will be located in the Mississippi Frontier Village with the pig races, petting zoo, pony rides, train depot, rattlesnake show and other activities.

The Mississippi State Fair Talent Show will take place Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, at 6:00 p.m. in the Coliseum. The 2022 Little Miss Mississippi State Fair beauty pageant taking place Sunday, October 9, at 9:00 a.m.

Five nationally recognized artists will perform on the Budweiser Main Stage: Scotty McCreery, David Lee Murphy, B.o.B., Midnight Star and Bobby Rush.

“Admission to the concerts is free with regular fair admission. Local artists and bands will perform on the Main Stage throughout the duration of the Fair,” MDAC said.

Commissioner Gipson would like to remind fairgoers of several things to “Know Before You Go”:

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 6 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one (1) of the seven (7) entry security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wanding.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

On September 22, Commissioner Gipson, along with state and local law enforcement officials, addressed security, staff, and safety measures for the upcoming 2022 Mississippi State Fair.