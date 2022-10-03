Over 420,000 Mississippians will experience increased services to provide for their daily nutritional needs while relieving stress on the family budget.

Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility standards at the start of each federal fiscal year. The increased percentage will vary depending on household circumstances.

As determined by federal guidelines, SNAP benefits, eligibility, and deduction levels will increase as a result of inflation.

Find out more about the adjustments to eligibility guidelines and the “SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) in the chart below:

“Over 420,000 Mississippians will experience increased services to provide for their daily nutritional needs while relieving stress on the family budget,” stated Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS.

To check eligibility or apply for SNAP benefits, the SNAP pre-screening tool is accessible here: https://www.access.ms.gov/

Mississippians may also submit applications to their home county’s Department of Human Services office.

Press Release from Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).