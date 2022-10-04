Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the launch of a new tool for law enforcement and courts statewide to use in registering and updating both civil and criminal protection orders.

The system known as POR, or Protection Order Registry, puts these orders at the fingertips of law enforcement when they need them. It also makes retention of this important information easier for court clerks and judges. And POR ensures the highest levels of confidentiality.

Like its counterpart, the MSDVR (Domestic Violence Registry), which General Fitch launched in March 2022, POR utilizes the same platform as the Department of Public Safety’s eCrash system and was created by the same developers, the University of Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety (AL CAPS), to make integration for law enforcement as seamless as possible.

“Since taking office, it has been one of my top priorities to establish a new and improved system for domestic violence reporting,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Together, MSDVR and POR provide law enforcement and courts with the tools they need to respond to domestic violence calls and support victims of domestic violence throughout their legal journey. As we recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, I am proud to roll out this comprehensive system to address domestic violence.”

Over the past several weeks, POR has been beta-tested by Attorney General’s Office staff, local law enforcement, and court clerks to ensure the product is intuitive, user-friendly, and ready to launch statewide. MSDVR and POR together fully replace the outdated Reportbeam system for Domestic Violence Reports.

Attorney General Fitch’s office trains law enforcement, judges, and prosecutors on domestic violence and offers a variety of resources for victims of domestic violence and abuse, as well as the law enforcement and court personnel who work with them on her website, including:

Several of the brochures and program applications have also been translated into Spanish and Vietnamese.