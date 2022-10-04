The Tunnel to Towers Jackson, MS 5K Run and Walk is an annual event that honors and supports first responders, military service members.

This weekend on October 8th, the third annual Tunnel to Towers Jackson, Mississippi 5K Run and Walk will take place at the District at Eastover. Online registration will remain open until race day registration is closed.

Packet pick up will take place on Friday, October 7th from 3pm-6pm at Cultivation Food Hall. Cultivation is offering race participants $1 drinks during this time. In addition, participants will be able to pick up race packets on the morning of the event beginning at 7am.

“The Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk Series was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers,” the 5k Run & Walk website states. “Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and support our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty!”

“This will be the 3rd year in Jackson, MS, and we are excited to once again bring together the community to honor first responders, remember 9/11, and raise funds for the Tunnel to Towers programs,” the website continued.

Since 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

“We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters,” they continued.

The Foundation notes several impacts they have made in the community: