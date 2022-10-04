The South Carolina Senator will engage in a discussion on the future of American freedom, redemption, and the future of American civic life.

The Declaration of Independence Center in conjunction with the University of Mississippi is slated to host U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina on October 14th for a discussion on the future of American freedom, redemption, and the future of American civic life.

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Mississippi senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker will be in attendance, welcoming Sen. Scott and opening up the discussion.

Steven Skultety, the director of the Declaration Center, joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday for a preview of the event. Skultety will lead the hour-long talk with Senator Scott, asking him questions about his most recent book America: A Redemption Story.

“Tim Scott is not only one of the most recognizable figures in contemporary American politics, but one of the few voices that remains genuinely hopeful about the future of America and the relevance of its ideals. I’m looking forward to talking with him about the source of this optimism, and I’m interested in exploring a number of important themes from his recent book,” Skultety told Y’all Politics. “As Ole Miss celebrates the 60th anniversary of its integration, Senator Scott brings an interesting perspective about where America has been, where it is now, and where it is headed.”

Skultety says the event with Senator Scott will surely promote the Center’s mission and answer the question: What do we mean by “freedom” and “liberty” and how do these compare with our other worthwhile values and goals?

The Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom is named in honor of the United States’ founding document, which constitutes the nation as a political community and expresses fundamental principles of American freedom. The Center is dedicated to the academic and open-minded exploration of these principles and exists to encourage exploration into the many facets of freedom.

This event is the second hosted this Fall for the Declaration Center. The Center previously hosted distinguished guests such as Aaron Rice of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, John Cochrane of the Hoover Institution, and Steven Sachs of Harvard Law School.

Join the Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom on Friday, October 14th at the Gertrude Ford Center. The event starts at 4:30pm. It is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. You can also contact the Declaration Center at [email protected] for more information.

You can learn more about the event by watching the interview with Skultety below.