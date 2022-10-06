On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) joined a dozen of her colleagues in a pre-Halloween Public Service Announcements (PSAs) warning parents about the rainbow fentanyl pills now being used by drug cartels to target American youths.

The PSAs include trick-or-treating safety tips, such as: reminding children to trick or treat in groups and to check in with parents periodically, only allowing children to get candy from trusted neighbors, family, and friends, setting a curfew for trick-or-treaters, and more.

On August 30th, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) advised the public of an alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States.

“In August 2022, DEA and our law enforcement partners seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states,” the DEA press release said.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults.

“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States,” Milgram added.

Senator Hyde-Smith has cosponsored several bills related to combatting the fentanyl and opioid crisis afflicting cities and states, including Mississippi.

The Mississippi Senator said by working together and being on high alert this Halloween, we can help put an end to the drug traffickers that are driving addiction and poisoning our neighbors and children.

“Most people don’t know that just one pill can kill. This epidemic is exploding, which is why this Halloween, let’s join forces and look out for one another,” Hyde-Smith said.

In addition to her singular message, Hyde-Smith participated in a joint PSA led by U.S. Senator Roger Marshall M.D. (R-KS).