Rolls-Royce is a global leader in propulsion equipment, manufacturing controllable-pitch propeller systems, fixed-pitch propellers, and water jets at its Pascagoula site.

Rolls-Royce has completed a major investment in its Pascagoula, Mississippi site that will provide increased capabilities and capacity to support U.S. Navy programs.

According to their release, the new 26,000 square feet facility, with foundry and machining equipment provided by a U.S. Department of Defense DPA Title III grant, will increase the company’s ability to manufacture propellers and propulsor components for naval platforms.

“We’re excited to complete a second major U.S. investment in our naval capabilities since 2020, with the opening of this new facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi,” Dan Rediger, Rolls-Royce Head of Naval Operations, Defense said. “Rolls-Royce is proud to play a vital role in the shipbuilding supply chain and we remain committed to supporting the growing needs of the U.S. Navy with world-class, American-made products and services.”

Some of the first work to be delivered from the new facility will be fixed-pitch propellers for the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class (FFG-62) guided missile frigate program.

Last year, Rolls-Royce reached agreement with Fincantieri Marinette Marine to design and manufacture up to 40 propellers for the program.

The company is the sole supplier of shock-rated propeller systems, which have demonstrated extraordinary levels of reliability and robustness in service. Rolls-Royce propulsion equipment can be found on more than 95% of the U.S. Navy Surface Warfare fleet.

“Rolls-Royce’s investment in Mississippi won’t just help to propel the world’s greatest naval fleet – it will also help to further propel our state’s growing economy,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Whether it’s over land, in the air, or at sea, Mighty Mississippi is helping our military defend freedom around the globe. I’m grateful for Rolls-Royce’s commitment to our state and look forward to seeing the new facility’s positive impact on Pascagoula and our Gulf Coast.”

Additional support for the project was provided by Jackson County, the state of Mississippi and others to include land, roadway and other infrastructure improvements, and additional workforce development assistance.

The investment is also expected to have a positive impact on the region, bringing new business to the local economy and new high-tech manufacturing jobs to the Rolls-Royce Pascagoula site.

“Jackson County, Mississippi values its long-standing partnership with Rolls Royce Naval Marine. This project is the result of years of collaboration between the community and RRNM and is the culmination of our shared vision of the company’s ever-expanding presence in our community,” said George Freeland, Executive Director of Jackson County Economic Development Foundation.